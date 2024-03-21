Manhattan school board approves resolution challenging trans athletes in girls' sports

Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip.

Community Education Council District 2, Manhattan's largest school board district, has approved a resolution that could lead to transgender athletes being barred from participating in girls' sports programs.

The resolution, which passed with an 8 to 3 vote, calls for the city's Department of Education to review the policies that currently allow transgender athletes to compete in girls' sports, the New York Post reported. It also seeks to involve parents in future decisions regarding the matter.

Advocates of the resolution are demanding clarity on how the decision to permit transgender athletes, who often have physical advantages over their competitors, to participate in sports programs was initially made.

Despite the overwhelming majority of the school board district voting in favor of Resolution 248, and despite strong criticism from community members, the measure is largely symbolic, according to the Post.

The vote followed a heated meeting in midtown Manhattan, which was attended by actor Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, city council members, and district parents. During the meeting, Jared Danker, a DOE employee and District 2 parent, argued that the resolution would "marginalize and discriminate against a group of students who need our affirmation and support," the Post reported.

NYC council member Erik Bottcher also condemned the resolution, stating that he and other lawmakers were "outraged" the school board was "considering a resolution targeting transgender girls and sports."

"It is utterly shocking that such a regressive and harmful resolution is being proposed in the school district in the middle of Manhattan," he added.

However, those in favor of the resolution emphasized that it does not call for any significant policy changes, but rather seeks to spark a broader conversation on the issue.

The passage of Resolution 248 highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports, particularly in girls' and women's competitions. While critics argue that the measure is discriminatory and harmful to transgender students, proponents maintain that it is necessary to ensure fairness and protect the integrity of girls' sports programs.