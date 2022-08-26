Mark Ruffalo shares argument that viewers who dislike 'She-Hulk' are racist and sexist

AP Photo﻿

Marvel actor, Mark Ruffalo who portrays Bruce Banner and The Hulk, joins new Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and claims it is racist and sexist to dislike the series.

In a tweet by the actor on Thursday, Ruffalo shared an article claiming that shows like She-Hulk threaten fragile white men who are afraid of women and non-white actors on screen.

“The rise in bad-faith IMDb reviews, particularly for projects led by women and/or BIPOC, threatens to render the site’s scores meaningless if the problem is not addressed.”https://t.co/mNm4YPn5Sr — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 24, 2022

The article titled, “She-Hulk’s Review Bombing Proves IMDB’s Biggest Ratings Problem,” claims that the show is receiving bad reviews on the movie database due to the fact that the series is female-led.

The ScreenRant article argues that IMDB needs to censor negative reviews about shows that do not feature white male leads.

“The current IMDb policy leaves the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as women and BIPOC working in film and television particularly vulnerable to unnecessary vitriol and harassment,” the author claims.

Numerous critics have panned She-Hulk, not for the fact that it has a female lead, but because the show’s writing is shallow and the action dull.

Numerous shows with female leads have successfully won the hearts of audiences, including Netflix’s Glow, Handmaid’s Tale, and Orange is the New Black, all of which feature women as their main cast of characters, and female writers.

Even Netflix’s wildly popular The Witcher series has a female showrunner.

Critics have also panned She-Hulk not for its series lead, but rather Mark Ruffalo himself, who is easily the weakest member of the cast.

“I’m not sure what it makes me, but I watched a bit of the show, and my biggest issue with it is Ruffalo, a white man,” wrote critic Bobby Burack for Outkick. “The show has a list of flaws, but none more so than Ruffalo’s cringe overdramatized portrayal of Bruce Banner / Hulk.”

“Ruffalo’s detestable and condescending,” the critic added. “He’s lost all ability to play a character not drenched in sorrow, such as in ‘I Know This Much Is True.’”