Mark your calendars! Rebel News LIVE! is coming to Toronto on May 11

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies was outside a vigil for victims of terrorism when he spotted Liberal Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland walking in. David tried to ask Freeland a question. But as soon as he did, an RCMP bodyguard ran into David, grabbed him, arrested him and falsely accused him of assault! Enough is enough. Rebel News is suing Chrystia Freeland’s RCMP bodyguards for roughing up our reporter David Menzies. And we’ve retained two of Canada’s top lawyers to do it. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Do you value freedom? Do you love Canada? Are you looking to connect with fellow freedom-fighting Canadians?

Look no further than Rebel News LIVE! happening in Toronto on May 11, 2024.

Rebel News LIVE! is a one-day event like no other. It’s a place where you’ll meet news-makers and the reporters who cover their stories, and you’ll hear their uncensored point of view on the issues that matter to you.

That’s right! RNL is a censorship-free zone where respectful discourse about difficult topics is encouraged so that truth can prevail.

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Venue: Location and Address to be announced to ticket holders 48hrs before the event.

8am – Doors open for light breakfast

9am – Show begins

5pm – Close of show

6pm – VIP dinner

Early bird tickets available at www.RebelNewsLive.com now!

The event features a full-day lineup of guests who will share their stories, perspectives, and lessons with the audience. There will be opportunities to mix and mingle, meet new like-minded friends, and get exclusive Rebel News merch you won’t find anywhere else. And we’ll feed you breakfast and lunch, too!

New this year will be an interactive freedom-focused vendor market, special limited-edition merch, and selfie stations where you can snap a photo with your favourite Rebel or special guest. Do you have a freedom-oriented business, product, or service to promote at Rebel News LIVE? There are still some booth spaces available. Secure yours by emailing [email protected]

Imagine snapping a selfie with “Billboard Chris” Elston, checking out April Hutchinson’s medals, and rocking out to Tamara Lich in concert, because that’s exactly what you can look forward to at Rebel News LIVE!

And for those looking for an even more up-close-and-personal experience, a limited number of VIP tickets are also available. They include everything in a general admission ticket plus special perks like reserved seating, a free piece of Rebel News merch, and a seat beside your favourite Rebel or special guest at the exclusive VIP dinner following the show.

Rebel News LIVE! only comes to the GTA once a year. You don’t want to miss it.

This year, we’ve moved our conference to a more accessible location within the city of Toronto and we’ve reduced ticket prices too. For the first time, we’re offering Early Bird pricing until March 31st so don’t delay – get your tickets today.

www.RebelNewsLive.com