Mass ticketing of peaceful protesters in Milk River, Alberta

Wednesday evening, police rolled into Milk River, Alberta, in a substantial show of force and started issuing tickets to protesters who remained on the scene.

Shocking scenes here just outside of Milk River, AB at the RCMP blockade.



— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 10, 2022

A sizable RCMP force issued mass tickets to virtually every vehicle in attendance here before leaving the scene for the evening, only a dozen or so police officers and vehicles remain to block the highway.



— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 10, 2022

Protesters have been gathering in Milk River in support of the ongoing border standoff with truckers and farmers at the border in Coutts, just 20km away.

The border has been blocked intermittently there as truckers protest remaining coronavirus restrictions in Canada, including the mandate that requires cross-border truckers to be vaccinated.

Tuesday evening, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced a plan to repeal remaining restrictions in the province, however, Kenney reserved the right to reimpose restrictions if the hospital system faced pressure from another wave of COVID-19.

Kenney also left the private sector the ability to continue restrictions by leaving in place the QR code accompanying the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP), Alberta's version of the vaccine passport.

Earlier in the day, police held a press conference encouraging people at the protest site to move to a designated location to avoid tickets and further enforcement.

RCMP statement on looming enforcement against those who choose to stay at the RCMP blockade protest site along the highway outside of Milk River, Alberta.



— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 9, 2022

Still a heavy police presence here, but the enforcement that we were told who come into effect at 1:00pm has yet to be seen.



— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 9, 2022

Police began securing the area in the afternoon in advance of the promised enforcement action.

In response to RCMP safety concerns the people at the Milk River, AB RCMP barricade have relocated fires, set up safe play spaces for families and requested 20km/h speed limit signs in the area.



— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 9, 2022

In the face of the expected police crackdown, many of the protesters at Milk River gathered in prayer.

Very nice to meet @ATSoos on the Backstory with @stranahan today. Adam is covering the Trucker Freedom Convoy for @RebelNewsOnline 🙌❤️
— Keri Smith Fact Checker, Expert & Anonymous Source (@ksemamajama) February 9, 2022

Shortly after 5 p.m., police made their move.

Police are moving in on the Milk River RCMP blockade protestors.
— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 10, 2022

According to Adam Soos, our Rebel News reporter on the ground in Milk River, every single person who remained was issued a ticket.

BREAKING: Enforcement against the protestors at the Milk River, AB RCMP barricade is underway.



— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 10, 2022

There were some truly incredible moments today at the Milk River, Alberta RCMP blockade.



— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 10, 2022

