Earlier in the day, police held a press conference encouraging people at the protest site to move to a designated location to avoid tickets and further enforcement.

Mass ticketing of peaceful protesters in Milk River, Alberta
Wednesday evening, police rolled into Milk River, Alberta, in a substantial show of force and started issuing tickets to protesters who remained on the scene.

Protesters have been gathering in Milk River in support of the ongoing border standoff with truckers and farmers at the border in Coutts, just 20km away.

The border has been blocked intermittently there as truckers protest remaining coronavirus restrictions in Canada, including the mandate that requires cross-border truckers to be vaccinated.

Tuesday evening, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced a plan to repeal remaining restrictions in the province, however, Kenney reserved the right to reimpose restrictions if the hospital system faced pressure from another wave of COVID-19.

Kenney also left the private sector the ability to continue restrictions by leaving in place the QR code accompanying the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP), Alberta's version of the vaccine passport.

Police began securing the area in the afternoon in advance of the promised enforcement action.

In the face of the expected police crackdown, many of the protesters at Milk River gathered in prayer.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police made their move.

According to Adam Soos, our Rebel News reporter on the ground in Milk River, every single person who remained was issued a ticket.

