Media loves heart attack stories — just don't mention the COVID vaccine!

Heart attacks have been the legacy media's push recently where articles have cropped up over 2021 and 2022, primarily focusing on heart attacks.

In my own opinion the legacy media have not addressed that it could even be attributed to the COVID-19 vaccinations, with only a miniscule number of articles mentioning the vaccines.

In this report I explain that I put up a post on Instagram playfully mentioning that I should “build a list” of these articles.

I did just that by outlining the most ridiculous heart attack articles such as shovelling snow, to skipping breakfast, none of which even mentioned that it could be the vaccine.

I also explain that even if you mention or hint that the idea of the COVID-19 vaccines could contribute to myocarditis, pericarditis or any other heart condition, you're immediately shut down or written off as a “conspiracy nut”.

You the viewer however, can make your own mind up, are these articles meant to bring attention to heart attacks because the legacy media care for your health?