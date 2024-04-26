Chinese exchange students must be loyal to ‘the motherland’ to access Canadian taxpayer-funded program

Chinese students applying for an exchange program providing over $2,000 in Canadian taxpayer-funded living expenses and medical insurance must be loyal to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to a listing by the hostile government.

The exchange program, set up by the China-Canada Scholars Exchange Program, states that it will select students to study abroad between 4-12 months. It also promises to provide "scholarship living expenses" amounting to $2,200 per month.

Candidates should "support the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, love the motherland, have good moral character, abide by laws and regulations, have a sense of responsibility to serve the country, serve the society, and service the people, and have a correct world outlook, outlook on life, and values."

The China-Canada Scholars Exchange Program is managed by the Chinese Scholarship Council, which is run by the CCP Ministry of Education. The program in Canada is managed by EduCanada, which functions under Global Affairs Canada.

A notice by the Canadian government for the 2024-2025 program went out on April 9.

In October of last year, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Director David Vigneault issued a warning about CCP infiltration.

Winnipeg scientists with ties to China kept security clearance for months while under investigation by law enforcement



They were suspended with pay in July 2019 and terminated in January 2021.



MORE by @WestCdnFirst: https://t.co/ych9bh7swG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2024

“We see the PRC [People’s Republic of China], the Chinese Communist Party passing legislation, to force any person of Chinese origin anywhere in the world to support their intelligence service,” he said. “It means they have ways of [coercing] people here, in each of our countries, anywhere, to essentially tell them and give them the secrets that you know.”

The CCP has put this out in the open for anyone to see, going so far as to create a Central Commission for Military-Civil Fusion Development.

According to the US State Department, "'Military-Civil Fusion,' or MCF, is an aggressive, national strategy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Its goal is to enable the PRC to develop the most technologically advanced military in the world. As the name suggests, a key part of MCF is the elimination of barriers between China's civilian research and commercial sectors, and its military and defense industrial sectors. The CCP is implementing this strategy, not just through its own research and development efforts, but also by acquiring and diverting the world’s cutting-edge technologies – including through theft – in order to achieve military dominance.”

China compiling info, creating profiles of Chinese-Canadian MPs using AI tools



A research institute affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party utilized large-scale data analytics and AI tools to create profiles of Canadian politicians.https://t.co/MJ0Rd1UWln — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2024

“Everything that they’re doing in our universities and in new technology, it’s going back into a system very organized to create dual-use applications for the military,” Vigneault said last year, adding that CSIS has been warning universities that engaging with certain Chinese students is not well advised.

“We’re not telling people who they should hire or not hire. But we tell them if you’re working for one of those seven universities in the PRC associated with the People’s Liberation Army, you know it’s probably not a good idea, [particularly] if you’re working in cutting-edge technology in the university,” he said.

Two top Canadian scientists with ties to China maintained their security clearance for months while under investigation by law enforcement.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/ych9bh7swG pic.twitter.com/wOHJT1CuW0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2024

Those universities, nicknamed the “Seven Sons of National Defence,” are the Beihang University, Beijing Institute of Technology, the Harbin Engineering University, Harbin Institute of Technology, the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the Nanjing University of Science and Technology, and the Northwestern Polytechnical University.