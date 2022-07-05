Michael Moore and other celebrities denounce Independence Day: 'I won’t stop until Roe is reinstated and 51% of Congress is female'

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Liberal documentarian Michael Moore and numerous other celebrities condemned the celebration of Independence Day on Monday.

Moore, best known for his work on 'Fahrenheit 9/11,' posted a “declaration” on his Substack page to outline the grievances he has with the United States. Unlike other celebrities who have condemned America’s trajectory in recent weeks, particularly after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade, Moore says that he has no plans to leave the country.

Twitch streamer Imane Anys, better known as Pokimane, infamously declared that she was planning to move to Canada as a result of the Supreme Court decision. The clock is ticking on that one, as it is on every other celebrity who has made similar promises when President Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

On Twitter, Moore shared his Substack article with the caption, “A mass shooting to celebrate the 4th. A wealthy class that doubled its wealth while the country suffered. A Supreme Court that stripped 51% of our citizens of their reproductive rights while removing gun laws & killing the EPA.”

In the lengthy declaration, Moore cited the recent decisions at the Supreme Court, such as its decision to overturn the 1973 landmark legislation, Roe v. Wade.

“I cannot in good conscience continue to receive the privileges of ‘full citizenship’ in this land when all of its women and girls have now been, by Court decree, declared official second-class citizens with no rights to their own bodies and conscripted to a life of Forced Birth should they fall pregnant and not want to be,” Moore wrote.

Unlike other celebrities, Moore provided suggestions on how America could correct its course, and said he will “not shut up about” the problem until people listen to his advice.

“Until women’s rights have been fully reinstated, and their equal rights are enshrined in our Constitution (now that the required 38 states have passed the Equal Rights Amendment), I will not shut up about this. If you invite me to dinner that’s all I’m gonna talk about. Have me over to your party and it’s going to be, ‘Dobbs, Dobbs, and more Dobbs!’ And I won’t stop until Roe is reinstated and 51% of Congress is female,” he wrote.

In addition to his demands for abortion rights to be returned, Moore called for “an end to the mass incarceration of Black Americans, an end to police shooting Black people, and I demand that reparations be made to the Black community for all they currently have to suffer and endure.”

Finally, he called for the removal of every single Republican from office in November.

Moore is not alone in his condemnation of America. Celebrities Kim Kardashian, Jessica Chastain and Katy Perry led the charge to “cancel” the Fourth of July, “due to a shortage of independence,” the Daily Mail reported.