Michelle Stirling explains the other side of the 'green hydrogen' story
Canada is still in the testing phase for green hydrogen and the problems related to liquefaction and transportation have not been resolved.
Hydrogen, this new source of energy which the governments want to use in order to eradicate the oil and the natural gas.
A periodic element which is found in its H2 dihydrogen form. It should be mentioned that Canada is still in the testing phase for green hydrogen and that the problems related to liquefaction and transportation have not been resolved.
However, Canada and Germany have signed a contract for the supply of green hydrogen to Europe starting in 2025.
Today I am speaking with Michelle Stirling, the Communications Manager for Friends of Science Society. She has worked in marketing communications, advertising and film/video production most of her career. Today she is explaining to us an other side of the story of hydrogen.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.