Millions wasted: The costly illusion of Trudeau Liberals' climate programs

A federal audit found that a climate program intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions ultimately failed to do so.

The nearly $154 million five-year Climate Change Adaptation and Clean Energy Program (CCACE) instead focused on propagandizing Indigenous communities with climate alarmism.

The audit stated the funding helped some Indigenous communities “understand the issues and problems they are facing and, in some cases, take first steps towards addressing them.”

Although the program was intended to reduce diesel and greenhouse gas emissions, it instead focused on building “trusting and respectful relationships” with Indigenous people, as reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

Officials with the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) said that the program was about relationships because apparently, those are the “primary drivers” of “program success.”

Despite a 2020 Environment and Climate Change Canada report finding that Indigenous and northern communities account for very little greenhouse gas emissions, the government believes that they are more “vulnerable to and disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change than any other demographic in Canada.”

For that reason, the CCACE was launched in 2016 to “increase the resilience of Indigenous and northern communities by supporting the integration of climate information in decision-making and reducing reliance on diesel and greenhouse gas emissions.”

The audit found that the breadth and depth of climate change-related needs of Indigenous communities extends “magnitudes beyond” what the million-dollar program could achieve.

It was determined that the success of the program “cannot be assessed on the extent to which it has helped ‘solve’ climate adaptation and mitigation issues.”

As is the way with failed bureaucratic spending, the program will likely need hundreds of millions of dollars more to deliver what it originally set out to do.