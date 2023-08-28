Millions wasted: The costly illusion of Trudeau Liberals' climate programs
It’s likely that the program will require hundreds of millions of dollars more to deliver what it originally set out to do.
A federal audit found that a climate program intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions ultimately failed to do so.
The nearly $154 million five-year Climate Change Adaptation and Clean Energy Program (CCACE) instead focused on propagandizing Indigenous communities with climate alarmism.
The audit stated the funding helped some Indigenous communities “understand the issues and problems they are facing and, in some cases, take first steps towards addressing them.”
Although the program was intended to reduce diesel and greenhouse gas emissions, it instead focused on building “trusting and respectful relationships” with Indigenous people, as reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.
DOCUMENTS: Feds spent $134M on Arctic #ClimateChange plan. Result? There were no cuts to emissions but staff had excellent meetings. https://t.co/zg4JGD9FdH #cdnpoli @GCIndigenous pic.twitter.com/lmO7FwFY5t— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) August 28, 2023
Officials with the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) said that the program was about relationships because apparently, those are the “primary drivers” of “program success.”
Despite a 2020 Environment and Climate Change Canada report finding that Indigenous and northern communities account for very little greenhouse gas emissions, the government believes that they are more “vulnerable to and disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change than any other demographic in Canada.”
THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 25, 2023
GUEST HOST: @SheilaGunnReid
Liberals brand carbon tax skeptics as climate arsonists amid Canada's wildfire crisis
GUEST: Edmonton Sun's Lorne Gunter https://t.co/2cUSEBifwt
For that reason, the CCACE was launched in 2016 to “increase the resilience of Indigenous and northern communities by supporting the integration of climate information in decision-making and reducing reliance on diesel and greenhouse gas emissions.”
The audit found that the breadth and depth of climate change-related needs of Indigenous communities extends “magnitudes beyond” what the million-dollar program could achieve.
With Canadians concerned about carbon taxes driving up fuel costs, PM Trudeau says his policies are "both standing up against climate change and putting more money in the pockets of Canadians."https://t.co/PHR7jF0lJM pic.twitter.com/pcSkXximEo— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 23, 2023
It was determined that the success of the program “cannot be assessed on the extent to which it has helped ‘solve’ climate adaptation and mitigation issues.”
As is the way with failed bureaucratic spending, the program will likely need hundreds of millions of dollars more to deliver what it originally set out to do.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
28,191 signatures
Goal: 30,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.