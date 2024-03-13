Missouri AG calls for teen to be charged as adult after brutal beating caught on video

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has demanded that a 15-year-old girl be prosecuted as an adult after a disturbing video surfaced showing her viciously attacking another girl, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in St. Louis County, where police responded to reports of a fight around 2:30 p.m. They found the victim, a 15-year-old named Kaylee, with a severe head injury, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to her mother, the Daily Wire reported.

"This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere," Bailey said. "I am praying for the victim. The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide."

The footage, which has gone viral, depicts a physical confrontation between two girls, with the attacker appearing significantly larger than her victim. The attacker can be seen throwing the other girl to the ground and raining blows upon her face.

https://twitter.com/RadioGenoa/status/1766782359548940577