More vaccinated Nova Scotians died of COVID than unvaccinated
Newly released documents list COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status — from unjabbed to boosted — in the Maritime province.
Documents released by the Nova Scotian Department of Health and Wellness show that individuals in the province were still contracting, being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 even after accepting vaccination for the infectious disease.
The documents were published in response to a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act request and included date ranges between December 17, 2021 and December 23, 2021.
Here's what the documents confirmed for the province:
Total COVID-19 cases by immunization status:
|0 Doses
|1 Dose
|2 Doses
|3+ Doses
|Total
|1356
|502
|6134
|9598
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations by immunization status:
|0 Doses
|1 Dose
|2 Doses
|3+ Doses
|Total
|246
|23
|354
|493
Total COVID-19 deaths by immunization status:
|0 Doses
|1 Dose
|2 Doses
|3+ Doses
|Total
|51
|9
|84
|98
Nova Scotia is one of the least-populated provinces in Canada, home to approximately 970,000 residents.
In November 2021, Rebel News reported that the government of the Atlantic province released details confirming that six people over the age of 50 had died soon after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
In December 2021, Rebel News reported on internal documents showing that the Progressive Conservative government under Premier Tim Houston were told that voters felt “betrayed” that their electoral win over the Liberals last year did not put a stop to vaccine passports.
In March 2022, the government confirmed that they had rejected all 56 vaccine exemption requests filed by provincial employees looking to skip their job's mandatory jab policy based on religion or creed.
