MP Leslyn Lewis announces bid for Conservative Party leadership

The Canadian Press / ﻿Frank Gunn﻿

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Conservative Member of Parliament Leslyn Lewis has formally announced that she is running to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, for a second time.

The MP for Haldimand-Norfolk tweeted the news on Tuesday.

I’m running to lead our party and our country based on Hope, Unity and Compassion. https://t.co/8LdiPwhqjr



Je me présente pour diriger notre parti et notre pays selon une vision d'espoir, d'unité et de compassion. https://t.co/8LdiPwhqjr #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/FAbGya8S9Y — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) March 8, 2022

Lewis also made the announcement to supporters via email, issuing a call for party members' signatures and for volunteers to help in her campaign.

I am so excited to let you know that I am officially running for the Leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. Our country is in desperate need of Hope, Unity and Compassion. I want to build a government that focuses on these fundamental principles. But to do that I will first need to be elected as our party's next leader. In order to officially enter the race I need to submit 500 signatures from current Conservative party members. If you are a current member, you can help by downloading this form, collecting signatures and then emailing back to my campaign at [email protected]. You can also help us build a winning team by volunteering in a number of ways right now.

Lewis ran in the Conservative Party’s 2020 leadership race, placing third behind Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay.

MP Pierre Poilievre (Carleton) is the only other formally-declared candidate in the race at the present time. Prospective candidates have until April 19 to declare their candidacy. Similar to the 2020 leadership race, the entry fee stands at $200,000, in addition to a compliance deposit of $100,000.