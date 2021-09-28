Unvaccinated NBA stars continue to fend off media harassment

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer﻿

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

An increasing number of NBA players are facing scrutiny from sports media as several big stars are maintaining their 'unvaccinated' status, despite rumours of trades and the looming threat of losing half of their season due to not being able to play in home arenas that require vaccine passports.

Perhaps the biggest star is Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, who recently fielded questions remotely, explaining that he wants to keep his medical information private:



"I would love to keep that private and...handle it the right way with my team," said the seven-time All Star and NBA Champion.

How Kyrie Irving handled the vaccine question at Nets media day.



He wants to keep it private but a pretty public topic as if he isn’t vaccinated then he potentially won’t be able to play in Brooklyn home games this season. pic.twitter.com/3ZFTmDVZC3 — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) September 27, 2021

Right behind Irving is Canadian Andrew Wiggins, who currently plays for the Golden State Warriors in California. Recently, the NBA denied Wiggins an exemption from vaccination based on religious exemption.

Wiggins has been less forthcoming about explaining his beliefs;

"It's none of your business," the former Rookie of the Year explained to reporters:





Andrew wiggins spitting that fire over vaccine mandates and his beliefs! pic.twitter.com/LTQ2Nwo5rG — PURE BLOOD (@PUREBLOOD2020) September 28, 2021

Three-time All Star and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal turned things around on reporters, asking "I would like explanation... to people with vaccines, why are they still getting COVID?"

Watch a brave reporter's uncomfortable exchange with Beal in the presser below:

NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has some questions for the media.



Smart man! God bless.

pic.twitter.com/ZOALAVg9Fp — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 28, 2021

Last but not least, former first-round draft pick Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic succinctly explained his reasons for not being vaccinated; chiefly because of prior infection resulting in natural immunity:

This point of view used to be called "pro choice".



And the people trying to pressure him to undergo a medical procedure used to be called "bullies".



He's got more courage than 99% of people in public life.



Especially the so-called anti-bullying crowd who really never meant it. https://t.co/KvudeWGy5I — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 28, 2021

According to recent statistics, black Americans are the least likely racial demographic in the United States to have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, at a rate of less than 50 per cent.