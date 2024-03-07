Nearly 20% of Minnesota Democrats voted 'uncommitted' in Super Tuesday primary

As of Wednesday afternoon, with approximately 80% of the votes tallied, Biden secured a win in the Minnesota Democratic primary, receiving just above 70% of the total votes.

However, his victory margin was reduced by the 19% of participating Democrats who chose to vote “uncommitted,” as reported by Decision Desk HQ. Following Biden and “uncommitted,” Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota's 3rd District, placed third with 7.8% of the vote.