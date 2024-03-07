Nearly 20% of Minnesota Democrats voted 'uncommitted' in Super Tuesday primary
Biden's win in Minnesota, similar to the outcome in Michigan the previous week, suggests a potential challenge for the Democratic Party as it approaches the general election.
A week following the decision of more than 100,000 Democratic voters to not vote for President Joe Biden in the Michigan primary, upwards of 45,000 Democrats in Minnesota, which represents almost 20% of the total participants in the state’s Democratic primary on Super Tuesday, opted to vote “uncommitted.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, with approximately 80% of the votes tallied, Biden secured a win in the Minnesota Democratic primary, receiving just above 70% of the total votes.
However, his victory margin was reduced by the 19% of participating Democrats who chose to vote “uncommitted,” as reported by Decision Desk HQ. Following Biden and “uncommitted,” Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota's 3rd District, placed third with 7.8% of the vote.
“Congratulations to Joe Biden, Uncommitted, Marianne Williamson, and Nikki Haley for demonstrating more appeal to Democratic Party loyalists than me,” Phillips wrote on X on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, he suspended his campaign and threw his support behind Biden.
Biden's win in Minnesota, similar to the outcome in Michigan the previous week, suggests a potential challenge for the Democratic Party as it approaches the general election.
This challenge arises from the dissatisfaction expressed by Muslim voters — a group that traditionally supports the Democratic Party — over the Biden administration's backing of Israel.
Both Michigan and Minnesota are home to significant Muslim communities, and far-left activists have been prompting voters to express their disapproval of Biden's position on the conflict between Israel and Hamas by casting “uncommitted” votes.
Minnesota and Michigan are key states for President Biden to retain in the 2024 election, following his wins there in 2020 against Donald Trump. Biden secured Minnesota with 52.4% of the vote versus Trump's 45.3%, and narrowly won Michigan by less than three percentage points.
Additionally, on Tuesday, a significant number of Democratic voters in other states chose not to support the president, with 12.7% (88,000 voters) in North Carolina and 9.3% in Massachusetts voting “no preference.”
- By David Menzies
Stand With David Menzies!
David Menzies was outside a vigil for victims of terrorism when he spotted Liberal Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland walking in. David tried to ask Freeland a question. But as soon as he did, an RCMP bodyguard ran into David, grabbed him, arrested him and falsely accused him of assault! Enough is enough. Rebel News is suing Chrystia Freeland’s RCMP bodyguards for roughing up our reporter David Menzies. And we’ve retained two of Canada’s top lawyers to do it.Support our legal fight
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.