NEW! Deport Hamas billboard launches in Alberta
Canadians shouldn't have to put up with non-citizens calling for the destruction of Israel on our streets every weekend. That's why we set up a new billboard calling on the Trudeau Liberals to revoke their student visas or residency status.
The billboard, set up south of Edmonton, will receive 1.3 million monthly impressions. It calls on the feds to deport non-citizen supporters of Hamas, the outlawed terror organization responsible for the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 240 others on October 7.
Our Deport Hamas billboard truck in front of the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C.— Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) October 30, 2023
Sign the petition: https://t.co/21JVLG819d pic.twitter.com/oVNk5wcoXW
Hamas supporters march the streets of Canadian cities each weekend, chanting for genocide of Jews and calling for boycotts of Jewish-owned business.
THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 6, 2023
Canada stands with Israel — not the cowardly Trudeau Liberals
Tonight, Ezra interviews Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast in support of justice for the victims of Hamas terror. https://t.co/i0aTBZToE7
It's hate-mongering; like the a modern version of the Hitler Youth in Nazi Germany.
David Menzies @TheMenzoid of @RebelNewsOnline interviews Hamas supporters in Toronto.— David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) October 12, 2023
They show staggering ignorance or are lying through their teeth. Disgusting people. pic.twitter.com/paXtbAPmq6
But Canadians don't have to put up with non-citizen hatemongers on our streets. The federal government must revoke their student visas and their residency status.
PETITION: We're taking our message to Deport Hamas to the streets of major cities!— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 27, 2023
Rebel News' @TheMenzoid reports on non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies!… pic.twitter.com/wXvwbu7FLN
After accusing peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters of being crypto-Nazis, Justin Trudeau's Liberals are doing nothing about guests in our country who support real life Nazi ideologies while rallying in our streets.
Chief Rage Farmer ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️#cdnpoli— themsteri (@teririch) March 17, 2023
Watch "Trudeau calls the unvaccinated racist and misogynistic extremists" on YouTube https://t.co/zBVgRVN1LO
It's long overdue for Trudeau to act.
PM Trudeau says “hate-filled rants” and “violent words” have no place in a democracy.— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) August 31, 2022
In December, Trudeau called unvaccinated Canadians “racist misogynistic extremists.”
In January, Trudeau said the Freedom Convoy was a “fringe minority with unacceptable views.” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Egi7NNsGfn
Go to DeportHamas.com to sign the petition and donate to keep this important billboard up for as long as possible.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.