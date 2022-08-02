New York public library used tax dollars to fund drag events for children

Facebook/Ithaca Drag Story Hour

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Tompkins County Public Library in upstate New York hosted a series of events in which minors could “learn the art of drag from a local drag queen.”

The events, which were staged for Pride Month in June, encouraged minors between the ages of 11 and 18 to participate in costuming, makeup, “stage presence, and more,” according to the library.

“Students will be best served by attending all classes in the series, as each week will address a different aspect of performing drag,” the library stated.

In addition to learning how to dress up and perform in drag, participating children were then given the opportunity to perform at a so-called “youth drag show” on July 2 as part of the Downtown Ithaca Pride Festival.

As detailed by Libs of TikTok, who highlighted the event, the so-called “Drag Teen” event was funded by the library’s budget, which comes from local taxpayers in Tompkins County.

The public library’s budget summary showed that it would receive around 83% of its budget from the county, amounting to $3,618,972 out of its total budget of $4,347,355.

Our tax dollars are funding youth drag shows and drag classes for teens https://t.co/6jfuiMQq2i — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2022

In addition to the drag queen event for minors, the city of Ithaca also featured the Ithaca Drag Hour, which features drag performers reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookshops.

The push to emphasize drag events has been happening state-wide in New York, and is championed by the New York City Public Library, which claims that Drag Queen Story Hour helps “bring the joy of books to our youngest readers.”