North Korea debuts nuclear-capable ‘tactical attack submarine’

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

By Ezra Levant Protect Your Access to Rebel News! Make sure you can keep getting the other side of the story with this exclusive offer from our partners at PIA VPN. PROTECT YOUR ACCESS! E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

North Korea's military has introduced their new "tactical attack submarine" with nuclear missile capabilities, as reported by the state's official Korean Central News Agency. Kim Jong-un, North Korea's leader, painted a picture of grand ambitions, suggesting the submarine will propel the nation to the rank of "advanced maritime power."

Christened the "Hero Kim Kun Ok", the vessel made its grand entrance in a military extravaganza this Wednesday. Kim Jong-un, flanked by high-ranking defence officials, announced that once in active service, the submarine would become a lynchpin in North Korea's naval offence, Al Jazeera reported. He underscored the move as a strategic effort to bolster the navy's modernity and emphasize its nuclear power.

Praising the dedication of scientists, researchers, and workers behind the project, Kim Jong-un emphasized their contribution to North Korea's maritime aspirations.

During an inspection tour of the new submarine, Kim took the opportunity to familiarize himself with its weapon systems and underwater prowess, the KCNA reported, stating that the submarine would be joining the ranks of North Korea's East Sea Fleet.

But North Korea isn't stopping there; Kim revealed plans to retrofit existing submarines to accommodate atomic weaponry, labelling it an "immediate objective."

This news comes on the heels of the US's decision to anchor a nuclear submarine off South Korea's coast, a move not made since 1981. While the US labelled it a response to "provocations," North Korea retorted that such actions could pave the way to a severe nuclear conflict.

The diplomatic thermometer between the US and North Korea has been rising, with US forces frequently conducting military drills with South Korean and Japanese allies. North Korea hasn't been idle either, executing numerous weapons tests, including launching ICBMs and denouncing the US-led exercises as invasion preparations.

In a united stance, Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo voiced their concerns about North Korea's recent missile endeavours, announcing heightened missile surveillance cooperation and more joint training sessions in the pipeline.