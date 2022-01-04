Nuclear superpowers issue rare joint statement for the ‘reduction of strategic risks’

Kelly Michals/Creative Commons

The five global nuclear powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for the “reduction of strategic risks” to reduce tensions and avoid war between the nuclear superpowers.

The United States, the Russian Federation, France, China and the United Kingdom issued a rare joint statement to affirm that “a nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought.”

The statement, which was published by the White House and other national governments affirmed that the nuclear use of weapons would have “far-reaching consequences” adding that nuclear weapons should only serve as a deterrent.

Nuclear weapons “should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war. We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented,” the joint statement read.

The five nations reiterated their understanding of the importance of “addressing nuclear threats” and “emphasize the importance of preserving and complying with our bilateral and multilateral non-proliferation, disarmament, and arms control agreements and commitments.”

“We remain committed to our Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations, including our Article VI obligation ‘to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament, and on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control,’” the statement continued.

The statement said that all five nations “intend to maintain and further strengthen our national measures to prevent unauthorized or unintended use of nuclear weapons.”

“We underline our desire to work with all states to create a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all,” it continued. “We intend to continue seeking bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military confrontations, strengthen stability and predictability, increase mutual understanding and confidence, and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all.”

“We are resolved to pursue constructive dialogue with mutual respect and acknowledgment of each other’s security interests and concerns,” it concluded.

The superpowers issued the joint statement just days after Russia fired two hypersonic Tsirkon cruise missiles from a submarine and another from a frigate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the test as a “big event in the country’s life.” Putin has previously said that the hypersonic weapons technology is capable of evading U.S. missile defences and capable of hitting nearly any target worldwide.

As reported by Rebel News, China claims that its own hypersonic missile technology is years ahead of the U.S., and that the country has produced technical breakthroughs that the U.S. military may not even have until 2025.