Ontario education minister says parents should be 'fully involved' in kids changing genders at school

Ontario's education minister says he believes parents should be "fully involved" in a child's decision to change genders at school, but stopped short of committing to tabling legislation to make it a requirement in the province.

“I think we understand though that parents must be fully involved and fully aware of what's happening in the life of their children,” Stephen Lecce said during a Monday press conference. “I mean, often there are health implications, and I think we have to respect the rights of parents and recognize that these can be life-changing decisions, and I think parents want to be involved so that they can support their kids. And I think that's a really important principle that we must uphold.”

"We have to respect the rights of parents": Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says parents have a right to know if their kids are transitioning genders at school, but stops short of saying the govt will introduce policies like those in NB and Sask.https://t.co/CDi95ZBkYD pic.twitter.com/VGrlz1dnti — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 28, 2023

However, when pressed about imposing legislation like governments in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan have done, Minister Lecce twice declined to say whether Ontario's Progressive Conservatives would follow suit.

“We're simply making clear as a province that we believe parents should be fully involved, fully aware of what's happening to their children,” Lecce said, referring to the “significant changes” a child undergoes when attempting to change genders.

“We expect school boards to be transparent with parents as we always have,” the minister added.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce dodges a question about why the Ontario government won't introduce legislation like N.B. or Sask. requiring teachers to tell parents about kids changing genders at school.



Send your minister an email! https://t.co/CDi95ZBSOb pic.twitter.com/ZNC5GfbcPc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 28, 2023

Lecce's statement conflicts with the current policy of Canada's largest school board, the Toronto District School Board. The district's guidelines for transgender and gender non-conforming students state:

A school should never disclose a student’s gender non‐conformity or transgender status to the student’s parent(s)/guardian(s)/caregiver(s) without

the student’s explicit prior consent.

When asked about this contradiction and why Ontario wouldn't propose legislation similar to New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, Lecce said the government is “sending out that clear message, and we're also reaffirming the rights of parents to support their kids, to help their children.”

The minister pointed to the Ontario government's Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, adding that there “must be binding focuses on student achievement, on academic success, on the back-to-basics emphasis.”