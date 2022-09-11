Rules don't apply to monopolies like the OLG, which continues to withhold legal winnings

On last Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, host David Menzies responded to reader letters regarding his recent story about trying to claim winnings from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s Prize Centre in downtown Toronto.

In recent months, as things returned to normal (i.e., mandatory vaccine passports and face diapers being abandoned), the OLG Prize Centre reopened. But get this: walk-ins are no longer permitted. Instead, winners must make appointments – typically several days or even weeks down the road.

As well, the hours for the Prize Centre have been drastically reduced: closing time is now 4 p.m.; it used to be 7 p.m., which would allow people to, you know, visit the Prize Centre after work.

However, the reduced hours and the appointment-only policy are still currently in place due to COVID-19... even though we’re heading into 2023. Which is to say, it’s not 2020 or 2021 anymore when the pandemic was at its zenith.

Alas, according to the OLG, this is all being done in the name of safety. AND get this: the reduced hours and appointments-only is now a permanent policy. Again, in the name of safety!

And yet, the safety rule doesn’t apply to those BUYING lottery tickets; just those claiming jackpots. Wow, the OLG loves the money-in part of gambling, they’re just not so giddy when it comes to the money-out part...