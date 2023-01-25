Ontario school boards disregard Ministry directive and ask young children about their sexuality

Many Ontario parents may be shocked to discover that there are surveys infiltrating Ontario schools that solicit the gender ideology and sexual orientation of very young, elementary school aged children.

This data collection initiative is presented as a way to better inform school boards on how to identify and eliminate barriers to student success, inclusion and well-being; and create effective programs to increase student services.

It sounds fluffy and benign – until you look at the surveys themselves.

One such census survey comes from the Grand Erie District School Board called “Count Us In!”

The survey is part of a directive that comes from the division of the Ministry of Education’s Equity Secretariat. Developed under Assistant Deputy Minister Patrick Case to the tune of $2.5 million, the directive explicitly stated that the gender and sexuality questions were meant to be sent home to parents to complete on their child’s behalf.

It begs the question: why are children being asked this at all?

For instance, the Grand Erie District School Board detailed that:

“For students in Kindergarten to Grade 3, parents/caregivers will complete the census on behalf of their child. For students in grades 4 to 12, time will be given during class to complete the census. Students not taking part will be provided with an alternative activity.”

Further, the note that “only students in Grades 7 through 12 will see questions related to orientation and identity.”

The census sample for students in kindergarten to grade three is titled and addressed to their parents. It asks strange questions about details of their private home life like if they have a room of their own, an internet connection, a subscription to Netflix, a guestroom, a musical instrument, and air conditioning.

While they are asking to disclose an itemized count of cell phones, televisions, computers or tablets, cars and even rooms with a bath or shower, there is no mention of gender identity or sexual orientation.

The census for grades four and up, however, does not include the parent address in the title.

About halfway through the survey it asks them the following:

“How do you identify your sexual orientation? A person’s emotional, romantic and/or sexual attraction to another person(s)

(Select all that apply):

Asexual (No sexual attraction)

Bisexual (Attraction to both male and female identified people)

Gay (Attraction to same sex and/or gender)

Lesbian (Female identified person attracted to female-identified persons)

Pansexual (Attraction to people of diverse sexes and/or genders)

Questioning (Person who is unsure about their own sexual orientation)

Straight (Heterosexual)

I am not sure what this question is asking

Another:

Followed by:

How do you identify your gender? A person’s internal and deeply felt sense of being a man, a woman, both, neither, or having another identity on the gender spectrum. A person’s gender identity may be different from the sex assigned at birth.

(Select all that apply)

Male

Female

Transgender (Gender identity differs from birth-assigned sex)

Non-binary (Gender identity does not align with binary concepts of gender, i.e. male/female)

Questioning (person who is unsure about their gender identity)

Two Spirit (An Indigenous person whose gender identity, spiritual identity or sexual orientation includes masculine, feminine or non-binary spirits)

Another:

The census also asks students to disclose how they feel about the school in general before moving on to social justice questions like how much one is encouraged to think or learn about issues related to gender identity, race ethnicity and culture, sexual orientation, poverty, disabilities, mental health, equity, and inclusivity.

It asks students to rate how often “people who look like me” are “reflected positively in” school postures, artwork, class materials, extracurriculars, special events, etcetera.

Finally, the census asks students why they are absent. Prompted responses include things like anxiety, transportation issues, bullying, illness, fear of COVID-19, etcetera.

Even if teachers do not want to go down the radical gender ideology rabbit hole and participate in the grooming of young, impressionable minds through sexually explicit literature and curriculum, they may be targeted by feedback asked of unsuspecting innocent minors by way of taxpayer-funded census surveys.

A survey that was never meant to be completed in the classroom.