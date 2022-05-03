Outsider Joseph Bourgault told by Conservative Party his leadership run is done

The Canadian Press / ﻿Darren Calabrese & JosephBourgault.ca﻿﻿

Saskatchewan businessman Joseph Bourgault, one of a handful of candidates outside of the Conservative Party establishment, was denied the opportunity to continue campaigning in the party's leadership race.

Bourgault was running on a platform of “truth, freedom and justice.”

Party insider Melanie Paradis offered an explanation on Twitter, suggesting that individuals donating to multiple campaigns may have played a role in Bourgault's rejection.

The Party’s new fee on donations means you needed to submit $300k + 15% (=$353k, see below)



Bourgault did that BUT - donors can’t exceed their max.



So if a #cpcldr got $500 from a donor who gave the max to another candidate earlier, the 2nd donation is cancelled. 1/3 https://t.co/rbmbDmQaDK — Melanie Paradis 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@Melanie_Paradis) May 2, 2022

Bourgault broke the news in a Facebook post published Monday afternoon, writing:

It is with great disappointment that we were advised by the Conservative Party of Canada last evening that we are ineligible to advance in the Leadership Campaign. They stated that our team did not meet the registration fees and compliance deposit of $300,000. Our team submitted $367,453 before the deadline of April 29th at 5:00PM Eastern Time. We are seeking clarification from the Conservative Party LEOC Committee because we have met all the financial and signature requirements.

Other Conservative leadership candidates expressed their support for allowing Bourgault to continue his bid for the top job in the party.

Current MP Leslyn Lewis said the party should allow Bourgault and other candidates to run, not barring them from the competition.

“I'm not afraid of a hard fight, and the Conservative party is not one that should be cancelling legitimate contestants,” Lewis wrote.

We want a fair race. I'm not afraid of a hard fight, and the Conservative party is not one that should be cancelling legitimate contestants. @CPC_HQ should let them run. https://t.co/b6NckCQCAZ — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) May 2, 2022

“A party that stands for free speech should be about open exchange of ideas, not gatekeeping,” said Brampton, Ont. Mayor Patrick Brown. “Let's have less cancel culture, and more debate!” the former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader added.

A party that stands for free speech should be about open exchange of ideas, not gatekeeping. I’m prepared to defend my ideas to become leader. I’m hearing the front runner is trying to exclude other candidates - let's have less cancel culture, and more debate!#cdnpoli #cpcldr https://t.co/z272T935tQ — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) May 2, 2022

Rebel News' Adam Soos has reached out to the Bourgault campaign for further comment. We will update the story as it develops.