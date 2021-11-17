Paramedics in Quebec protest for better working conditions

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

I heard that many paramedics were in front of Quebec’s parliament in order to claim better working conditions. I made my way there to discuss the daily reality that many of these healthcare workers face.

I asked them about the conditions they were demanding, what they feared regarding their jobs if the actual conditions were to remain unchanged and what the term “the guardian angels” meant to them.

I also asked them if the fact that the government had lifted the vaccine mandates for healthcare workers had also lifted a weight off their shoulders.

We often talk about the staffers that find themselves in direct contact with hospitals, but we must also realize that external workers, such as paramedics, are essential to maintaining a healthy healthcare system!

Unfortunately, we can see that staff shortages and exhaustion are realities the latter must deal with daily.