Pastor Derek Reimer released on bail: lawyer provides an update

Pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries in Calgary was released on bail after being arrested and jailed for the third time in five weeks on April 4, 2023. He was charged with breaching conditions related to his protests against drag queen story time events for children held in public facilities.

Reimer faced eight charges, including hate-related ones, after the mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek, called for a crackdown on such protests. In his most recent arrest, the pastor was jailed for giving a sermon near a drag queen story hour, which violated his release conditions on charges of mischief and causing a disturbance.

During his bail hearing, the judge noted that Pastor Reimer had crossed the line by interfering with public peace and depriving someone of their ability to use the space set aside for these events. The judge warned that if Reimer breached his bail conditions again, his patience would run out.

On May 5, Reimer was released from jail.

We had a chance to speak to Pastor Reimer's lawyer, Ben Allision, who provided us with an update on the most recent developments in this case.

Rebel News has been crowdfunding Reimer's legal defence through our partnership with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity. If you would like to help support his legal fees, please visit SavePastorDerek.com.