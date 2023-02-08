Peterborough Ontario city councillor solicits drugs and booze for illegal homeless camp

City Councillor for Town Ward 3, Alex Bierk, responded to Twitter critics that the booze was necessary to 'survive.'

Peterborough Ontario city councillor solicits drugs and booze for illegal homeless camp
Instagram / alexbierk
Remove Ads

Ward 3 Councilor Alex Bierk came under fire after asking for ‘weed and alcohol’ donations for a encampment on Wolfe Street where the city homeless have erected tents and makeshift shelters. 

Bierk, a self-described recovering addict, posted a picture of his deliveries to the Wolfe Street camp, which included two cases of Old Milwaukee Ice. 

Bierk responded to Twitter critics that the booze was necessary to "survive." 

Although some pointed out to Bierk that alcohol consumption can make the dangers of hyperthermia worse for the homeless, Bierk doubled down and thanked supporters. 

Bierk also claims to have handed out protein bars as well. 

The encampment at Wolfe Street underwent one recent clean-up with the city accused of "evicting" the occupiers. 

The encampment is plagued by safety hazards, including fires. 

Ontario Canada news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: No Homeless Encampments
  • By Katie Daviscourt

PETITION: No Homeless Encampments

1,381 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.