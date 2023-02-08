Peterborough Ontario city councillor solicits drugs and booze for illegal homeless camp

Instagram / alexbierk

Ward 3 Councilor Alex Bierk came under fire after asking for ‘weed and alcohol’ donations for a encampment on Wolfe Street where the city homeless have erected tents and makeshift shelters.

Peterborough Coun. Alex Bierk defends issuing call for ‘weed and alcohol’ donations for homeless encampment; Town Ward councillor delivered tall cans of beer to some people he knows who are living rough ahead of frigid cold night https://t.co/4tooVE2bh9 via @ptboexaminer — PeterboroughExaminer (@PtboExaminer) February 6, 2023

Bierk, a self-described recovering addict, posted a picture of his deliveries to the Wolfe Street camp, which included two cases of Old Milwaukee Ice.

We need to meet the needs of individuals living outside and not impose our own perceptions.



Encampment Support



Today there’s a need for:

Convenient hot food

Gloves

Survival gear

Weed and alcohol

Cigarettes

Fire wood

Tarps

Money pic.twitter.com/NPQ6fAjqzK — Alex Bierk (@alexbierk) February 3, 2023

Bierk responded to Twitter critics that the booze was necessary to "survive."

People have a right to survive, and if there’s a need for booze and weed, I’m ok with that. — Alex Bierk (@alexbierk) February 5, 2023

Although some pointed out to Bierk that alcohol consumption can make the dangers of hyperthermia worse for the homeless, Bierk doubled down and thanked supporters.

The messages of support help. But, when I have to defend my actions, when people are questioning me in the most ignorant way, I feel very isolated. What I did was nothing. I believe in our city, our community and I won’t stop using my voice to bring light to the issues ~ — Alex Bierk (@alexbierk) February 7, 2023

Bierk also claims to have handed out protein bars as well.

This article fails to mention: I handed out candy, protein bars, survival gear, warm clothes, money and a card my son made for someone he met at the encampment ~ https://t.co/4SnIDPxfSq — Alex Bierk (@alexbierk) February 7, 2023

The encampment at Wolfe Street underwent one recent clean-up with the city accused of "evicting" the occupiers.

A second tent fire was extinguished last Wednesday by city firefighters at the Wolfe Street homeless encampment near Peterborough’s overflow shelter. https://t.co/FGAZ6uwbiW — Ptbo This Week (@PtboThisWeek) December 20, 2022

The encampment is plagued by safety hazards, including fires.