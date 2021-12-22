Pfizer lied, people died? Company's own vaccine trial data shows significant harm

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

A team of reviewers from The Canadian Covid Care Alliance (CCCA), a coalition comprised of over 500 independent Canadian doctors, scientists, researchers and health practitioners, has done a deep-dive into Pfizer’s six-month clinical trial — and they claim that it shows that the injections are doing more harm than good.

The full forty-minute video presentation includes coinciding PDF slides and shows evidence that Pfizer misrepresented data to hide the fact that their COVID injections came with an increased risk of illness and death when compared to the placebo group in their trial. They used misleading demographics, did not conduct tracking of biomarkers, and even unblended the participants a mere two months into the trial!

In this report, I highlight some of the discrepancies that the CCCA found and also interview member Deanna McLeod, who was one of the five individuals responsible for the data review. While her primary focus is in oncology research, she also holds a pre-med in immunology and is experienced in clinical research, as well as marketing and sales of pharmaceuticals. Deanna is also the founder of Kaleidoscope Strategic Inc. that conducts oncology study analysis weighing evidence to determine safety and efficacy of new therapies.

We discuss what Pfizer’s own data shows and how this crucial evidence of harm got past the reviewers at Health Canada.