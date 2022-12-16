PHAC entered nearly 400 secret COVID contracts worth $20.6 billion

E-transfer (Canada):

What little information is available about the secret contracts comes from an order paper response to a question posed by Alberta Conservative MP Blaine Calkins. This asks for data about secret contracts between January 2016 and October 26, 2022.

While unable to get the exact nature of the secret contracts and with whom the contracts were executed, Calkins was able to force government agencies to reveal previously undisclosed details relating to the number of the secret contracts, the values of the contracts and if the contracts were part of the federal government's response to COVID-19.

CRA has given out 312 secret contracts that weren't justified being withheld for national security reasons. These secret contracts amount to $42 million.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) had 16 secret contracts, 4 of which they now admit should have been disclosed as the information pertaining to the deals should not have been withheld.

Health Canada has had 11 secret contracts since 2021 - worth over $1.5 billion. Information in the OPQ confirms that these contracts are COVID-related.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) admitted to 21 secret contracts worth $85 million and another 382 separate secret contracts worth $20.6 billion, all related explicitly to COVID.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) had a secret $600,000 COVID contract.

National Resources Canada (NRCan) has a secret COVID contract worth $197,000.

The Privy Council Office (PCO) has 15 secret contracts (other than national security) worth $2 million.

Corrections gave out 36 secret COVID contracts worth almost $12 million.

The Public Service and Procurement Office (PCPO) has hundreds of secret contracts worth about $90 million - but the department won't say what is or isn't COVID related.

