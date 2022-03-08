Poll: Many Democrats say they’d rather leave the country than stay and fight if the U.S. is invaded

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

A new survey suggests that the vast majority of Republicans and independents would stay and defend the United States in the event of an invasion by a foreign power. Democrats, in contrast, would flee for greener pastures.

The survey, conducted by the left-of-centre polling organization, Quinnipiac University, asked:

As the world witnesses what is happening to Ukraine, Americans were asked what they would do if they were in the same position as Ukrainians are now: stay and fight or leave the country?

“A majority (55%) say they would stay and fight, while 38% say they would leave the country. Republicans say 68–25% and independents say 57–36% they would stay and fight, while Democrats say 52–40% they would leave the country,” the polling organization reported.

The poll comes after Russia launched a full-scale invasion into Ukraine in late February. The conflict threatens to pull NATO into the war amid escalating tensions, with many western politicians ramping up their calls to place a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The move would essentially be a declaration of war on Russia, which could escalate into a global thermonuclear war.

Another finding from the poll suggests that Democrats support a U.S. military response against Putin more than any other party. Ironic, given that a larger number of Democrats said they would not stay and fight for the United States if attacked.

Quinnipiac University posed the following question:

As you may know, the United States is a member of NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Its collective defense treaty states that an attack on one NATO country is an attack on all NATO countries. If Russian President Vladimir Putin goes beyond Ukraine and attacks a NATO country, would you support or oppose a military response from the United States?

In this response, 77% of independents said they would support a U.S. military response, 82% of Republicans said they would support it, and 88% percent of Democrats said they would support it.

Other findings from the survey include:

“At nearly the end of week two of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the U.S. and its allies consider ratcheting up sanctions against Russia, Americans say 71–22% that they would support a ban on Russian oil even if it meant higher gasoline prices in the United States, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released today. Democrats (82–12%), independents (70–22%), and Republicans (66–30%) all support banning Russian oil.”

“As for the steps that the Biden administration has taken so far to punish Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, 56% say they are not tough enough, while 30% say they are about right, and 3% say they are too tough.”