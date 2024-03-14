Premier Smith pens letter to PM Trudeau calling on Ottawa to scrap the carbon tax

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies was outside a vigil for victims of terrorism when he spotted Liberal Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland walking in. David tried to ask Freeland a question. But as soon as he did, an RCMP bodyguard ran into David, grabbed him, arrested him and falsely accused him of assault! Enough is enough. Rebel News is suing Chrystia Freeland’s RCMP bodyguards for roughing up our reporter David Menzies. And we’ve retained two of Canada’s top lawyers to do it. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

Danielle Smith is adding her name to the list of Canada's premiers formally writing to Justin Trudeau, calling on the prime minister to scrap the federal carbon tax.

This week, provincial leaders from across the country have been calling on the prime minister to freeze the upcoming April 1 rise — or even to remove the tax altogether.

I am joining with the majority of Premiers and Provinces in opposition to @JustinTrudeau’s federal carbon tax. Ottawa must listen to the voices of Canadians. pic.twitter.com/BMjJJ1nTMe — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) March 14, 2024

“Canadians have been burdened with many difficult decisions,” Smith's letter says. “Filling their gas tanks, paying their bills and buying groceries have created worry amongst families. That's why I'm asking you to take action to help Albertans and Canadians.”

The Trudeau government has been facing increasing resistance to the costly carbon tax, with Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey calling for a pause to the hike earlier this week.

Canadian premiers are fed up with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's carbon tax after the Liberals granted Atlantic Canada a break on home heating oil taxes.https://t.co/pmQJNqavuA pic.twitter.com/JRFiRX9f0V — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 10, 2023

“After years of increasing living costs, there is a need to fully grasp and address the magnitude inflation's effects on citizens, particularly those most in need,” Furey's letter to the prime minister said.

Atlantic MPs within Trudeau's own government, like Ken McDonald, have also raised concern. “Everywhere I go people come up to me and say, ‘we’re losing faith in the Liberal Party,'” he said earlier this year.

Doug Ford wishes Sask. Premier Scott Moe good luck as he battles the Trudeau Liberals over the carbon tax.



"Wake up...cancel this carbon tax" Ford says, warning the Liberals will be 'annihilated' in the next election.https://t.co/dh39RL8IFZ pic.twitter.com/MdC8Fn9CPb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 8, 2024

The most resistance, however, has come from Saskatchewan, where Premier Scott Moe has refused to continue collecting the tax. Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson accused the pushback as being akin to “anarchy.”

"There will have to be consequences," warns Trudeau's energy minister, Jonathan Wilkinson, over Sask. Premier Scott Moe's decision to stop collecting the carbon tax.



Premiers pushing back against the Trudeau Liberals is like "anarchy," he says.https://t.co/dh39RL8IFZ pic.twitter.com/udq0C1ZFKb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 6, 2024

Premier Smith met with the prime minister during his trip to Alberta on Thursday, where she called on Trudeau to fire former Greenpeace activist, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.

Trudeau rejected the request.