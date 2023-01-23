Pro-Choice protesters gathered outside Kavanaugh's home on Roe V. Wade anniversary

A crowd of pro-choice activists assembled near the residence of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the historic abortion ruling.

Organized by the left-leaning organization Our Rights DC, the protest was advertised with a tweet that included an invitation to march through the neighborhoods of Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts, as well as a request to attend a fundraiser concert for the DC Abortion Fund.

Mary Margaret Olohan of The Daily Signal captured footage of protesters bearing signs reading "our rights are not up for debate," "abortion saves lives," and "abortion is healthcare," as they chanted slogans such as "cut his time short, a rapist should not rule the court," and "no privacy for us, no peace for you."

Far left protestors with @OurRightsDC march by Justice Kavanaugh’s home in the rain. Police stand guard. pic.twitter.com/4lHnEOvpsK — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 22, 2023

Law enforcement was present on Kavanaugh's property during the demonstration.

This was not the first time Kavanaugh's home has been the focus of protests, which were incited by an alleged leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion proposing to revoke Roe v. Wade. Additionally, Kavanaugh was subject to a direct threat on his life following the leak of the draft.