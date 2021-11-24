Protesters gather in Montreal as part of World Wide Rally for Freedom

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Last Saturday, it was the demonstration for the World Wide Rally in Montreal, as in many other cities around the world.

Several hundred people came together in love and harmony to be heard and get the message they had been clamouring for — some, for over a year now.

Now that the measures are becoming more and more restrictive, people are beginning to experience more and more anxiety.

Rebel News had the idea of also launching a livestream to show all of our journalists on the ground covering the freedom rallies concurrently from around the world.

It's impressive to see that all over the world, people are standing up for their freedom!

On this day, I took the opportunity to ask what message they would like to get across to the rest of the world, what would be the threshold for a measure that people would refuse to submit to, what they thought about biometric identities, and whether anyone should be held accountable for the disastrous tragedy of Quebec’s nursing homes.