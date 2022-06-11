Radio-Canada (CBC) sues independent media company for making parody of decades-old children's show

Once again, Radio-Canada, the French version of CBC, is seeking trouble. The taxpayer-funded broadcasting corporation has decided to engage in a lawsuit with the small independent media production company Lux Media for the alleged replication of their show “Bobino and Bobinette” which first aired 47 years ago.

Lux media’s founder André Pitre and his partner Yandel decided to produce a tribute to the children's show for their Bye-Bye 2021 event.

Their time spent replicating the set to perfection would have cost them more than the company’s profit. With what they had at their disposal, they decided to produce six episodes to see how their audience would react. Unfortunately, the audience was not very receptive.

Consequently, the project was put on hold until they received a formal notice from Radio Canada.

Thinking it was just a threat, a lawsuit was filed by Radio-Canada against them.

A claim for costs related to the lawsuit and other decisions made by the judge will be required if they lose the case. To put the issue in simpler terms, Radio-Canada, subsidized by the government, uses your money to make a small media organization they dislike suffer.

Here is the interview I had with Mr. André Pitre and Yandel, the artist.