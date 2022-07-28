REBEL EXCLUSIVE: Ron Desantis on the state of free speech

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News traveled to Tallahassee, the Florida state capital, on July 19 and spoke to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an exclusive interview.

One of the topics discussed during the interview was the state of free speech in Florida and nationwide. The governor began by condemning the Disinformation Bureau planned by the Biden administration by stating, "This is an Orwellian contraption, basically, that is trying to convince the American people that North is South and East is West, and it's all about trying to impose a narrative on the country into suffocating dissenters who are speaking the truth."

DeSantis mentioned that the state of Florida passed a bill last year to try to give residents the ability to counteract liability protections given to Silicon Valley tech companies by the federal government that allow them to discriminate, suppress, and de-platform conservatives challenging the big-tech narratives.

DeSantis also condemned the actions of corporations using the private company excuse to silence conservatives. "They are trying to steamroll the conservative half of the country and they are trying to impose an orthodoxy on our society," stated DeSantis.

