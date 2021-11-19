Rebel News is broadcasting this weekend from the United Conservative Party AGM in Calgary

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

We are broadcasting this weekend from the United Conservative Party AGM in Calgary this weekend. It is important for us to be here because we want to bring you honest criticism of bad ideas and fair treatment of the good ones.

While AGMs may not have all the drama of leadership race or an election, they do serve a critical role in establishing party policy, and there is no lack of political volleying.

While Jason Kenney’s leadership is not up for review at this AGM, he is wildly unpopular within his own party and the party is at a fork in the road.

Will they keep him to lead the party into the next election, or replace him?

The rules and regulations for a potential leadership race will likely be determined this weekend.

We're going to talk to delegates, maybe some Members of the Legislative Assembly, and likely some protesters about the real issues, not the issues being pushed by the mainstream media.

