Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Friday, as tensions escalated over a $1.2 trillion spending bill that has divided the Republican majority.

Greene's move comes as Johnson, who spearheaded negotiations over the bill, pushes for its passage to avoid a government shutdown. The omnibus spending package has drawn sharp criticism from conservative members of the House, the Daily Wire reported.

Speaking from the House floor on Monday morning, Greene vehemently opposed the bill, stating, "No Republican in the House of Representatives can in good conscience vote for this bill. It is a complete departure from all of our principles." She specifically called out provisions related to abortion and border security.

Greene warned that the bill's passage would "absolutely destroy our majority" and signal to voters that the Republican-led House has failed. "This is the bill that the White House cannot wait to sign into law," she added.

While Greene did not initially mark the resolution as privileged, which would have required House leadership to schedule a vote on the motion within two legislative days, she may choose to do so at a later time.

Johnson assumed the role of House speaker in October, after former California Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted by a small group of disgruntled Republicans led by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Johnson's ascension followed several unsuccessful rounds of internal voting to find a unifying figure within the fractured Republican conference.

In an effort to avoid a government shutdown, Johnson expedited the spending omnibus through the House this week. "We have to govern," he told The Wall Street Journal. "We have to demonstrate that we can keep this thing together and keep the train on the tracks."

However, the spending bill has infuriated conservatives in Congress, with some openly threatening Johnson's speakership. Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles warned, "This bill, if it passes, will likely determine who controls the House of Representatives. And this bill will most certainly determine who the next speaker is."