Residents react: Quebec provincial election exit poll

Polls often tell us how a trend is maintained within the population but do not explain concretely why such a trend exists. A post-vote survey allows us to better understand the electoral choice of the population.

This is the next report. The poll took place in the riding of Chauveau, in Lac Beauport. This riding is one of the leaders for the Conservative Party's support in Quebec for Mr. Éric Duhaime.

The purpose of this report was to highlight the electoral choices between 2018 and 2022 to understand either the change of electorate or why people have kept their choice.

A strategic or desired vote? The population has been extremely polarized for the past two years; many people have not dared to reveal their vote. Will we have a majority or minority government?

At the time of this report, few people knew what the results would be, but the polls spoke for themselves in attributing a landslide victory to Mr. Legault. Here is what people had to say about their electoral decision.