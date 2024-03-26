Residents react to public property 'Pride flag ban' in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach, California city council approved an ordinance with a 4-3 vote that prohibits non-government flags from being flown on public property. Voters then backed the measure at the polls, with 58% casting ballots in support.

This measure applies to city hall, public schools, and other government buildings, and only allows for the American flag, California flag, Huntington Beach flag, and a few other exceptions like the Olympic flag to be flown.

Because this measure outlaws the flying of Pride flags, the Orange County LGBT Center has been outspoken about in opposition. In response, the group has been giving out free Pride flags to homes and businesses located in Huntington Beach and launched a petition titled “Give Our Flag Back”.

Considering a small majority of Huntington Beach residents voted — the turnout was 31% — for what the mainstream media is denouncing as a ‘Pride flag ban,’ we took to the iconic Huntington Beach pier to find out what the locals had to say.

“To me, it's all flags or no flags,” said one man. “Yeah, there should be a regulation as to what flags can be flown,” countered another.

“I think it was OK just leaving it as a city ordinance, then whoever controls the city council,” argued another man whose wife said the couple voted against the motion.

Opinions we heard were mixed on the idea, but those who voted on the measure backed it with a strong majority. But despite the result, it seems like this issue is going to continue to be relevant as people continue to push back against radical gender ideologies embedded within our institutions.