RFK Jr. slams government-imposed lockdowns during townhall interview

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

During a townhall-style interview on Tuesday, presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized public health institutions for complying with government-enforced widespread lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

RFK Jr. conveyed to the audience that these actions were starkly opposed to the customary procedures that should be enacted during such occurrences, Summit News reports.

“What they were doing violated all of the orthodoxy,” Kennedy stated. “We’ve had the WHO, CDC, the DHS, and all the three-letter agencies have thought about pandemics for a hundred years. And they’ve worked on very, very carefully on pandemic preparedness protocols. And all of those protocols said you never lock down a population.”

“You cannot stop a respiratory virus with lockdowns. You’re going to actually amplify it, because they spread indoors,” Kennedy persisted, referencing historical medical literature that had long ago raised concerns about the effectiveness of lockdown measures in controlling the spread of viruses.

“And what all the orthodox protocols said is that you quarantine the sick, you protect the vulnerable, and then you let the population continue. Because, when you shut down businesses, that kills people. Unemployment kills people,” RFK Jr. further urged.

Kennedy further pledged to prevent government agencies from being used as tools against political adversaries.