Ron DeSantis calls out “upper echelons” including the WEF in a video on ESG’s

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis released an Instagram reel and Twitter video yesterday talking about Environmental, social and governance (ESG’s) and imposing woke ideology on the economy.

The governor spoke out about the prevalence of the upper echelons of society by implementing woke ideologies on the economy by “economic actors” such as Wall Street banks, asset managers and big tech companies which has led to ESG’s where they will grade certain companies and how they are doing on certain metrics.

DeSantis questions, who governs society? Is it done through the constitution or elections, or do we have these masters of the universe occupying these commanding heights of society?

The video showed footage of John Kerry attending the world economic forum, Bill gates and even Mark Zuckerberg.

The caption of the video reads, “So-called ‘ESG’ policies represent an attempt to impose, through the economy, an ideological agenda that could not win at the ballot box.”

“We are putting the people of Florida first NOT the delusions of some woke CEO” DeSantis says.

"Florida is fighting back. We stand for the values of places like Destin, Dunedin and Deland — not Davos."

Watch the video below.