Sacramento unanimously passes resolution declaring city a 'sanctuary' for trans-identifying people

Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip.

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, Sacramento city council approved a resolution designating the city as a "sanctuary" and "place of safety" for trans-identifying people, vowing not to cooperate with states seeking to enforce laws related to transgender medical services.

The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, a member of Sacramento's Democratic Socialists of America, comes as 24 states across the nation have enacted restrictions on children's access to transgender medical services, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and gender surgeries such as double mastectomies and genital surgeries.

Writer Eva Kurilova gets it. Eva explores the impacts of gender ideology on women, kids & society. Openly lesbian, she’s no fan of the radical trans movement, which is targeting ALL biological women regardless of sexual orientation. LGB w/o the T, please. https://t.co/nBTEL4aavP — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 23, 2024

"California has been a leader in protecting the rights of transgender individuals to access care, but many states across the nation are moving in the opposite direction," the resolution states. "In preparation of future legislation that may criminalize those providing or seeking gender-affirming care and given the Council's stated values of equity and inclusion, it is important for the City of Sacramento to be proactive in reiterating our commitment to transgender rights and equal protections for transgender people."

Under the resolution, no city resources, including staff time, will be used to detain individuals seeking transgender medical care or to cooperate with jurisdictions attempting to enforce laws criminalizing such care in other states. The resolution notes that "The City of Sacramento is already a sanctuary city for immigrants; this proposed resolution would enact the same protections for transgender individuals."

🚨 Australian government threatens X over post critical of WHO trans activist



Australia's 'censorship czar' pressures Elon Musk's X platform to delete a @BillboardChris post deemed offensive, threatening astronomical fines. https://t.co/xXnwZHzK8E — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) March 27, 2024

More than 30 people attended the City Hall meeting, with supporters and opponents of the resolution voicing their opinions during over an hour of public comment.

Beth Bourne, a member of a Sacramento chapter of Moms for Liberty, expressed concerns, telling KCRA 3, "We cannot be giving children cross-sex hormones. We can't give them surgeries to change their sex. This sanctuary city is saying that we will promote the idea that people can be born in the wrong body."

Councilmember Valenzuela acknowledged that while the resolution is "the sort of thing that you hope is never necessary," it is "important to be realistic." She added, "You hope it never gets triggered. That there's never anyone coming to Sac who is potentially fleeing law enforcement for the sole reason of looking for health care." Valenzuela conceded her race for re-election to her opponent on the same day the resolution passed.

Health Minister Mark Holland reiterates his support for "trans kids" and says he's working with provinces to get them the care and support they need.



He says he's "deeply concerned" about Alberta's new policies "endangering the health of children." https://t.co/CDi95ZBkYD pic.twitter.com/pWhHmaWMGs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 26, 2024

The resolution's adoption comes just days before "Transgender Day of Visibility" on March 31 and amid a growing national debate over the access of minors to transgender medical services.

The 24 states that have enacted restrictions on such services include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.