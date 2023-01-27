San Francisco police release bodycam footage of Paul Pelosi attack

AP Photo/Eric Risberg

On Friday, a San Francisco judge ordered the release of body camera footage from the October attack on Representative Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. The decision came after a coalition of news outlets filed a motion to release the footage in January.

Paul Pelosi was assaulted by a 42-year-old nudist activist, identified as David DePape, who had broken into the Pelosi residence seeking to kidnap the then-House speaker, according to prosecutors in a pretrial hearing.

DePape has pleaded not guilty on all charges, including state and federal charges, and is expected to appear in court on February 23. He is being held in jail without bail.

San Francisco police entered the Pelosi residence around 2:30 a.m. local time on the night of the attack, and the assailant and Pelosi struggled over a hammer, the police said. Pelosi was subsequently taken to a hospital and underwent successful surgery for a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, according to a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi.

Footage of the attack was posted on social media.

DePape reportedly shouted “Where’s Nancy?” upon entering the house, and told first responders at the scene that he was motivated by the “level of lies” from politicians in Washington, D.C. He also allegedly intended to attack other high profile figures, including President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and actor Tom Hanks.