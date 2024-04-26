Columbia University gives in to protesters, backs down from threats to remove them

AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Columbia University administrators have retreated from their previous ultimatums to anti-Israel protesters, informing the student activists occupying the campus that the school will not involve the New York Police Department (NYPD) to forcibly remove them.

The university's decision to permit the protesters to maintain their presence in the campus quad follows a series of deadlines that passed without any action from the administration. Initially, the students were given until midnight on Tuesday to reach an agreement with the university. However, the deadline was extended to 8:00 AM on Wednesday morning and then further postponed to Friday. Ultimately, the university has now completely withdrawn its threats, the Daily Wire reported.

In a statement released late Thursday night, Columbia acknowledged the ongoing negotiations, stating, "We have our demands; they have theirs. The talks have shown progress and are continuing as planned. A formal process is underway and continues."

The university further explained that "for several days, a small group of faculty, administrators, and university senators have been in dialogue with student organizers to discuss the basis for dismantling the encampment, dispersing, and following university policies going forward."

WATCH: Surrounded by police in riot gear, hundreds of anti-Israel protesters on Columbia's campus are loudly chanting the genocidal slogan of their movement, and that the "one solution" is "revolution"



Daily Wire field reporter @SpencerLndqst is on the scene in New York City: pic.twitter.com/5RdnX2ZVDJ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 24, 2024

Anti-Israel demonstrators, consisting of both Columbia students and individuals from outside the university community, gathered in front of the campus on Tuesday night as the original Wednesday morning deadline approached. Protesters chanted slogans such as "one solution: revolution," "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," "no peace on stolen land," and "resistance is justified when people are occupied." Some demonstrators called to "globalize the intifada" and displayed Hamas symbols.

Earlier this week, Columbia announced its decision to shift to hybrid instruction for the remainder of the spring semester, which concludes on April 29th. The protests have since spread to other campuses across the United States, including New York University (NYU), where a significant number of demonstrators were arrested on Monday.

Here is the full Khymani James live-stream that includes his disciplinary meeting with Columbia University over making threatening social media posts.



I saved you all the first 30 minutes where he rants with a friend and started with the school meeting. pic.twitter.com/DfN6mKdlbm — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 26, 2024

While law enforcement quickly disbanded a demonstration at the University of Texas in Austin, other institutions like the University of Southern California (USC) have yielded to the protesters' demands. USC recently announced the cancellation of its commencement ceremony due to the ongoing protests, stating that it "will not be able to host the main stage ceremony that traditionally brings 65,000 students, families, and friends to our campus."

It remains uncertain whether Columbia University, which has already resorted to hybrid instruction, will be able to proceed with its own commencement ceremony next month or if the administration will continue to concede to the encampment's demands.