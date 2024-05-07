Ford govt to mandate menstrual products on construction sites

The Canadian Press / Frank Gunn

The Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives introduced legislation on Monday that requires menstrual products to be provided on large construction sites across Ontario.

All projects involving more than 20 workers and requiring at least three months of work will be subject to the new legislation.

The Working for Workers Bill is the fifth labour legislation introduced by the Ford government.

“Under Premier Ford, our government is tackling the generational labour shortage previous governments left in their wake. That means we need all hands on deck – but when women represent only one in ten workers in the skilled trades, we have one hand tied behind our back,” Labour Minister David Piccini said in a press release.

Approximately one in 10 construction workers in Ontario are women, and approximately four percent of workers in Ontario’s construction skilled trades-related occupations are women, according to government data.

If passed, the government’s fifth Working for Workers Act will "protect the health and dignity of workers and frontline heroes, impose tougher penalties on exploitative bad actors and open up new pathways for people to join the skilled trades," the statement reads.

The bill also aims to strengthen regulations around the sanitary conditions of washrooms on-site.

Government data showed that half of respondents to the Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen 2022 survey cited better washroom facilities as "something needed to make construction more appealing to women."

"Our government is committed to the growth and success of women in the workforce, and so we are expanding the sanitary standards, requiring menstrual products for females on certain construction sites, expanding current requirements for clean and sanitary workplace washrooms and cracking down on workplace harassment in an effort to encourage more women to join the labour workforce," a Parliamentary assistant to Piccini said in a statement.