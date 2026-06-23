10 ways Keir Starmer made the U.K. worse

Article by Rebel News staff.

Keir Starmer is stepping down as the United Kingdom's prime minister, with the announcement first being broken by U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social before most British outlets had confirmed it.

His successor, Andy Burnham — the former mayor of Manchester who won a byelection just last week — has already been anointed by the Labour Party. No general election. Just an internal process, not unlike the one that handed Canada to Mark Carney.

Ezra Levant reacted on Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show and noted he has a personal stake in Starmer's exit. More than a month ago, Starmer personally announced that Ezra and about a dozen others would be banned from entering the U.K. because of their association with Tommy Robinson.

Ezra is currently fighting that ban in court, a story you can follow at LetUsReport.com.

In just two years, Starmer achieved the lowest approval ratings of any prime minister in recorded British polling history. Ezra had a list of 10 reasons why, and said he could have gone to 20.

The Royal Navy, once the most powerful in the world, once required by law to be larger than the next two navies combined, is now largely docked, refitting, or broken down.

When conflict erupted in the Mediterranean, Britain dispatched one ship. It broke down. Two defence ministers resigned not in shame but in protest, saying it would be a disgrace to continue serving under a prime minister who refused to fund the military.

As chief prosecutor before entering politics, Starmer did his best never to prosecute rape gangs while pursuing conservatives who criticized the Islamification of British society.

Under his government, a proposed blasphemy law making it illegal to criticize Islam was put forward. Cousin marriage is being legalized.

A mother named Lucy Connelly was sentenced to years in prison for a social media post that was online for an hour, while men who savagely beat female police officers at Manchester Airport walked away with lighter consequences.

Thirty Brits a day are being arrested for things they write on Facebook or Twitter, according to the Times of London. Ezra noted that is a larger number than is publicly known in Russia or China.

Starmer also proposed handing the Chagos Islands — home to a key NATO base used by American B1 bombers — back to a third-world government and paying billions to do so.

His government contemplated slave reparations. He declared support for Palestinian sovereignty while Hamas was still holding hostages in Gaza. He launched an inheritance tax on farms that would force families to sell the land to cover the bill.

He presided over some of Europe's highest electricity prices through net zero schemes, fracking bans, and uneconomic wind investment. And in his final days, he proposed culling hundreds of wild ponies.

"A man who left no imprint on society other than making the world's problems a little bit worse," Ezra said. "He's forgotten already."

Ezra noted that Canada has been copying Starmer's playbook on everything from internet ID to energy policy to mass immigration, and that Mark Carney, a British citizen, has given every indication he intends to keep doing so.