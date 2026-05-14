I’m banned from the U.K. — so I’m suing their prime minister!

This is a crazy story. I’m suing Keir Starmer, the British prime minister!

A few days ago, he illegally put me on a blacklist. He’s banned me from entering the United Kingdom, and he’s done it just days before the massive rally in London this weekend, organized by Tommy Robinson, the British journalist and civil rights activist.

I’m a journalist. The U.K. government wants to stop me from doing news reports about this rally.

This all started last week when the Labour Party got crushed in local U.K. elections, losing around 1,500 council seats.

Immediately the party started to revolt against Starmer — so he tried to switch the topic and place the blame. He went on national TV and attacked Tommy Robinson and anyone associated with him.

It’s two-tier justice: the U.K. has blocked me as a reporter, but every day they let in illegal migrants, including terrorists, who actually get free housing and health care.

Over the past week, Starmer has banned more than a dozen people including elected Members of the European Parliament — without any legal process. They’ve also banned my colleague from Australia, Avi Yemini.

The only test is: are you a friend of Tommy Robinson. Starmer’s Orwellian crackdown has already caused an international diplomatic incident. The Speaker of the Belgian Parliament even summoned the British Ambassador to answer for this ban, calling it “shocking.”

It is shocking.

I’ve been attacked by Starmer, but I’m not actually the real target. The British people are the target. By attacking me, he’s sending a message to ordinary Brits that they’d better not go to Tommy’s rally, or say anything Starmer doesn’t like, or he’ll sic the government on them, too.

But let me tell you what I’m doing about it. I’m not just rolling over. I’ve got three ideas, and you can help me with them. The last one is the most fun.



But first, let me just show you the email I got from the U.K. Home Office — not signed by anybody — saying my travel document, called an ETA, or Electronic Travel Authorisation, has been cancelled.

Look at that wording: “Not considered to be conducive to the public good”? What does that mean? I’ve travelled to the U.K. dozens of times as a journalist, to cover important court cases, interview newsmakers and even to lead group tours.

Obviously, I’ve never done anything against the law — not even a parking ticket. That’s why they used the most vague excuse possible.

But let me tell you what I did immediately after I received the email. And I don’t think the other banned people have done this. Remember, Starmer said he was taking away my ETA — that’s the quick electronic version of a visa that anyone coming from Canada would typically use.

But right underneath that part, the U.K. Home Office said I could apply for a visa the regular way.

Normally takes a month or more for a visa application to be reviewed — which is obviously why they waited until the last minute to ban me.

But if you pay £100 — which is about $185 Canadian — they’ll get back to you in five days. Again, too late for the rally. They waited till the last moment on purpose.

But they have something they call ‘super priority service’. It’s £1,000 pounds — which is a shocking $1,850 Canadian. That’s insane.

But I’ve already bought a plane ticket to London and a hotel room. So right after I read the blacklist email, I filled out the visa application form — every personal detail, my bank account balance, details about my family, a list of every country I’ve been to in the past 10 years, etc. I answered probably 100 questions.

I submitted that all on May 8, and I paid the insane fee that same day. The next business day I had my fingerprints taken and other biometrics sent to the U.K.

And… nothing. Crickets.

Monday came and went. Tuesday. Wednesday. Thursday. It’s now six days. They took my money and promised a result within 24 hours. There wasn’t a thing wrong with my visa application: it was perfect.

It’s pretty obvious: Keir Starmer instructed them to stop me, because of my politics — they just don’t want to put that down on paper.

Well, that’s illegal. And that, I can appeal to the courts. And I will. So here’s what I’m doing.

Step 1

I’m retaining a lawyer in the U.K. to sue the Home Office and Keir Starmer himself, who obviously interfered directly. Make Starmer come to court and explain himself. Let’s make him reveal his internal comments about Tommy Robinson, Tommy’s supporters, about me, and everyone else who was blacklisted.

I’m sure what Starmer has said in his internal memos is not just disgraceful — but it’s also illegal.



Do you like this idea? If so, I sure could use your help to pay for the British lawyer. You can help by going to LetUsReport.com — we have to raise thousands of pounds to fight.

But a lawsuit takes months, even years. So what can we do, right now? Well, there’s no way we’re going to be stopped from reporting on Tommy’s big rally.

Step 2

So step 2 of the plan is to send over other Rebel reporters. They’ve banned me, they’ve banned Avi Yemini — but we sent over our beautiful reporter Alexa Lavoie.

She’s great, and she just landed in the U.K. and wasn’t stopped at customs. Now she’s going to report to the world what happens at the rally!

If you like that idea, please help me pay for her economy class plane ticket, at LetUsReport.com.

Step 3

This is the fun one. I’d like you to send an email. Not to Keir Starmer — he’ll just put you on an enemies list. But send it to the American Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers. She’s the top diplomat in the U.S. focused on free speech in Europe.

Starmer won’t listen to his own citizens, but he just might listen to President Trump. Let’s tell Ambassador Rogers that the British government isn’t just violating the rights of Brits — it’s now banning American citizens from entering the U.K., based on political discrimination (several of the people banned this week were Americans).

So that’s my three-part plan:

Sue Keir Starmer over my visa denial. And get his internal communications, where he blacklists conservatives. Send Alexa Lavoie to report for Rebel News; and Write an email to the U.S. diplomat in charge of international free speech. Tell her that U.S. citizens (like Tommy’s friend Don Keith) have been blacklisted.

You can do all of these things right at our website, LetUsReport.com. You can help me crowdfund for Alexa’s trip, and for my lawsuit against Keir Starmer. And you can send an email to Ambassador Rogers right from that same website, too — we’ve made it really easy, just one click, to send it.

It broke my heart to be banned from the U.K. I love that place, partly because of its history of freedom. But I’m not the real victim — millions of Brits who are living under Keir Starmer and his assault on basic freedoms, they’re the victims here.

But I’m in a position to fight back. Please go to LetUsReport.com to help me out — if you can chip in to help me sue Keir Starmer, I’d be grateful! Wish me luck!