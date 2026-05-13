Pro-freedom activists descend on London ahead of Tommy Robinson's 'Unite The Kingdom' rally

By the time you see this video, I'll have made my way to London, England, where Tommy Robinson is hosting his second Unite The Kingdom rally on May 16.

You might be wondering why I'm releasing this video only after I've arrived in London. It's because under Prime Minister Keir Starmer's socialist government, free speech in England is under attack like never before.

People are being punished for what they say, what they post, what they question. There have been tens of thousands of arrests for non-violent speech over the last 10 years.

And now, ahead of Tommy Robinson's Unite The Kingdom rally, Starmer's government is going even further by banning supposed “far-right agitators” from travelling to the country.

Several supporters and speakers, including politicians from other European countries and even Rebel News' very own Avi Yemini, have been denied entry into the U.K.

The government says this march is meant to “intimidate” the country's diverse communities — but that's not what the rally is about at all.

Tommy Robinson's event is about free speech; it is about people who are tired of being ignored, tired of being censored, tired of being demonized for raising legitimate concerns about mass immigration, public safety and the future of their country.

It's a problem that is happening across the West — mass immigration, weak borders, rising tensions, communities changing rapidly and political leaders who refuse to listen to their own people.

Instead of listening to these concerns, they attack the people asking the questions. They call them extremists, they call them dangerous, and they try to silence them.

People are waking up and saying enough is enough. In the U.K., Starmer's support is collapsing. We saw it in the local elections, where his Labour Party suffered a massive defeat.

I'll be in London to get the real story, from the streets, hearing from the people who are actually there. Stay tuned for more at TommyReports.com.