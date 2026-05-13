BREAKING: Keir Starmer BANS Australian Jewish journalist Avi Yemini from the UK

I wasn’t even planning to go to Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally this weekend. No visa application, no flights, no speakers list: nothing. I had zero intention of hopping on a plane to London.

Yet the UK Home Office still banned me.

I woke up to an email saying my old ETA from over a year and a half ago was suddenly refused on the grounds that my presence “would not be conducive to the public good.” They happily took my money back then and sat on it. Now, out of nowhere, they’re weaponising it.

Then they went one better: they cancelled the valid ETA I had actually used to travel to the UK before without any problems.

Pure political persecution.

And I’m not the only one. This is a full-scale crackdown.

On 11 May, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer himself jumped on X and proudly declared he was blocking “far-right agitators” from entering Britain for the rally. “We will not allow people to come to the UK, threaten our communities and spread hate on our streets,” he boasted.

Sir Keir, can peaceful critics of your government come over in a small boat from Calais? https://t.co/B9U5OBaVDi — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 11, 2026

Funny how that works.

This is the same Keir Starmer whose government can’t stop the illegal migrant invasion on small boats, can’t deal with grooming gangs terrorising young British women, and turns a blind eye to the hate-filled anti-Israel marches that have terrorised London streets since October 7.

But peaceful conservative critics of his failing regime from like-minded Western nations? They’re the real danger.

Starmer has just admitted he banned me and other commentators from traveling to the UK because we would “set back communities.” Yet mass third-world migration doesn’t bother him as it only sets back the one community he doesn’t give a rat’s ass about: the White native population. pic.twitter.com/oIBdDdORD5 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) May 11, 2026

Think about how insane this is. They’re pre-emptively banning people who weren’t even going. This is not just about border security. It’s authoritarian panic by a leader who has completely lost the plot and is desecrating the foundational values of free speech and political discourse in the UK.

The bans are widespread, targeting not only commentators but also elected officials from every corner of Europe and the West. Dutch firebrand Eva Vlaardingerbroek has been banned, as has Belgian MP Filip Dewinter, diplomatic passport and all. Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński was also barred from entry and is now reportedly considering legal action against Starmer. Even American commentator Don Keith, who has travelled in and out of the UK many times before, was suddenly denied entry. This is just the short list, and now Jewish-Australian journalists like me are getting the same treatment, even though I wasn’t even attending.

“I’m banned from traveling to the #UK by the socialist @Keir_Starmer government because I oppose mass-#immigration and #Islamization. #FreeSpeech in a socialist country means state-approved speech only… I know the system well enough by now… I should have torn up my passport,… pic.twitter.com/pbrF3Jf7fZ — Filip Dewinter (@FDW_VB) May 12, 2026

Starmer just got smashed in the local elections. His popularity is in the toilet. The British people are waking up to the disaster of open borders, two-tier policing, and mass migration. So what does he do? Instead of fixing the country, he tries to silence the opposition and anyone who might shine a light on the mess.

Classic desperate leftist move.

The double standards are off the charts, and not limited to Starmer. His entire government is infected. Shabana Mahmood, his Home Secretary, has her own history of green-lighting divisive marches that align with her political ideology, usually involving support for some type of terrorist cause. But if Tommy Robinson points any of this out? They call him a racist. Meanwhile, fighting-age illegals get hotel rooms and benefits, while reasonable conservative critics get banned.

Starmer has handed Tommy and the Unite the Kingdom rally the biggest free advertising campaign imaginable. The whole world is now watching what happens in London this weekend because a weak Prime Minister is terrified of free speech.

The lying rat that is @Keir_Starmer has just gave a speech following hundreds of his own party demanding he resign



During it, he openly admitted he's banning anyone from entering the UK for our Unite The Kingdom and the West rally.



This is including American citizens, he lied… pic.twitter.com/mGFMLKyyTE — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 11, 2026

Well done, Keir. Absolute own goal.

This isn’t about public order, as Starmer claims. It’s about a dying government desperately clinging to power by crushing dissent. Brits are fed up, and these authoritarian crackdowns on political opponents will only accelerate the backlash.

The good news is despite all the bans, Rebel News has managed to get a journalist into the UK, ready to deliver the truth they’re so determined to bury.

So if you want real journalism that doesn’t bow to tyrants like Starmer, head over to TommyReports.com right now and support the team on the ground.

And share this far and wide if you’re sick of two-tier Britain. No matter how many ETAs they cancel, they can’t cancel the truth.