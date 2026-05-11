Starmer bans 'far-right agitators' from U.K. ahead of Tommy Robinson rally

A number of supposed “far-right agitators” have been blocked from entering the United Kingdom ahead of a rally this weekend hosted by activist and independent journalist Tommy Robinson.

In a Monday speech, Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused Robinson's Unite the Kingdom rally as being “designed to confront and intimidate this diverse country.”

“We will not allow people to come to the U.K., threaten our communities and spread hate on our streets,” he said, adding his “Labour government will block far-right agitators from travelling to Britain.”

We will block far right agitators from traveling to Britain this weekend for a march designed to confront and provoke our diverse capital city.



We will not allow people to come to the UK, threaten our communities and spread hate on our streets. pic.twitter.com/VXwyhsDOnD — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 11, 2026

Tommy Robinson fired back at Starmer on social media following the prime minister's remarks.

“Our borders remain wide open to invaders, yet people fighting for free speech are denied entry,” Robinson said on X.

The activist called the PM a “lying rat” as he noted hundreds in Starmer's Labour Party had demanded his resignation following a disastrous performance in U.K. council elections.

“All eyes on May 16,” Robinson said, ahead of Saturday's second Unite the Kingdom rally.

Best behaviour on Saturday ladies & gentlemen . Stick it to them with smiles on our faces. pic.twitter.com/TOuNGPWobA — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 11, 2026

American right-wing figures Valentina Gomez and Joey Mannarino, who both spoke at the 2025 Unite the Kingdom rally, said last week that they had been barred from entering the U.K.

Gomez and Mannarino coming to the country “would not be conducive to the public good,” the Home Office said in response.

The bans levied at Americans was akin to Starmer lying to President Donald Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance, Robinson said, following the U.K. leader's commitment to upholding free speech during a 2025 meeting at the White House.

Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek also announced she had been blocked from the U.K., writing on X Monday morning that being branded a “far-right agitator” by Prime Minister Starmer as a “badge of honor.”

“Ban me from the UK all you want; I will continue to oppose you and your diversity until the end of time,” she said.

Starmer has just admitted he banned me and other commentators from traveling to the UK because we would “set back communities.” Yet mass third-world migration doesn’t bother him as it only sets back the one community he doesn’t give a rat’s ass about: the White native population. pic.twitter.com/oIBdDdORD5 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) May 11, 2026

The same justification of concerns for “the public good” was used earlier this year to prevent controversial U.S. rapper Kanye West from performing at a music festival.

The ban didn't just extend to public figures, however, as Belgian politician Filip Dewinter was another individual denied entry into the country ahead of the rally, Robinson shared on X.

“I'm offering my invitation to the next boat load of invaders to our Unite The Kingdom and the West rally on Saturday,” Robinson wrote sarcastically, ridiculing the government's failure to curb mass immigration.

Like 2025's event, this year's United the Kingdom event is expected to attract more than 100,000 people to the heart of London, according to police estimates.

“Best behaviour on Saturday ladies & gentlemen,” Robinson wrote. “Stick it to them with smiles on our faces.”