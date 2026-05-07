Muslims reach critical mass in UK politics … is Canada next?

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Article by Rebel News staff

For years, Britain served as a preview of where much of the Western world was heading politically, culturally and demographically. Now, the United Kingdom appears to be entering an entirely new phase … one where traditional parties are collapsing, identity-based political movements are rising, and mass immigration is reshaping the electoral map itself.

During a wide-ranging discussion with British commentator Jack Hadfield, the growing fragmentation of UK politics is impossible to ignore. What was once a contest between Labour and Conservatives has become a chaotic struggle involving Reform UK, the Greens, independent Muslim candidates and a rapidly declining Tory establishment.

One of the most striking developments is the emergence of explicitly Muslim political activism independent of Labour. In areas with large Muslim populations, candidates are increasingly running under openly sectarian or Gaza-focused platforms rather than relying on traditional party brands. According to Hadfield, Labour’s long-standing electoral coalition is beginning to fracture as many Muslim voters abandon the party for independent candidates or the Greens.

At the same time, Britain’s migration crisis continues spiralling. Illegal Channel crossings have surpassed 200,000 arrivals, while public confidence in the government’s ability to control the border has evaporated. Even Labour’s attempts to appear tougher on migration have produced little tangible success.

The vacuum created by this instability has fuelled the rise of Nigel Farage and Reform UK. Once dismissed as outsiders, Reform now increasingly appears to be the primary vehicle for voters angry about immigration, cultural change and political elites.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Green Party has become an unlikely coalition of radical left activists, pro-Gaza campaigners and socially conservative Muslim blocs united largely by hostility toward Israel and opposition to the political establishment. This alliance is deeply contradictory and unlikely to hold together long-term.

What happens next in Britain matters beyond its borders. For Canadians watching from afar, the UK increasingly looks less like a foreign political drama and more like a warning about where unchecked demographic change, political cowardice and cultural fragmentation can ultimately lead.

GUEST: Jack Hadfield joins Ezra to discuss the state of UK politics.