Seattle authorities seek help in manhunt for offender who defaced LGBTQ+ crosswalk
'Symbols matter, and the installation of this crosswalk is one way that the city is working to create an inclusive and belonging place for all community members.'
Law enforcement officials are currently seeking the whereabouts of the individual operating a white Toyota Sequoia, whom they intend to prosecute for the offenses of reckless driving and malicious mischief due to their alleged act of defacing the rainbow crosswalk, which has been installed since the start of the month.
At the time of revealing the crosswalk, a member of the council expressed the following statement:
“The Inclusive Progress Pride flag symbolizes the value and beautiful diversity of all LGBTQIA2-S people,” adding that “Symbols matter, and the installation of this crosswalk is one way that the city is working to create an inclusive and belonging place for all community members.”
It was highlighted that this precise location was previously subjected to an act of vandalism targeting a 'MAGA' flower display, and despite the incident, no action was taken by the police.
- By Ezra Levant
